Sukhu reviews relief, rehab work in Kangra

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 6

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today visited flood-affected areas of the Jaisinghpur and Sullah Assembly constituencies in Kangra district. He met with people whose houses were damaged due to landslides in heavy rain last month.

Sukhu said that the state government had improved the flood relief package. Earlier, Rs 12,500 was provided for a totally damaged house and Rs 10,000 for a partially damaged house. However, the present government had increased it to Rs 1 lakh.

He reviewed the relief and rehabilitation work being carried out in the two Assembly constituencies. He interacted with the affected families at Netru village in Jaisinghpur where many houses were partially damaged due to heavy rain.

He also took stock of the cracks appearing in the hills in Dehru and Kosari villages and directed the district administration to identify land for the rehabilitation of the affected families.

Sukhu reviewed the damage caused due to heavy rain and landslides in Siara Kudana village. He said the affected people would be provided the increased relief amount.

He also inspected the damage caused to the Paprola bridge due to flashfloods in the Neugal river. He directed the PWD to prepare a detailed project report for building a new bridge.

At Nadaun in Hamirpur distict, the Chief Minister accused the BJP of playing petty politics over the natural disaster in the state.

Sukhu, while addressing mediapersons at Nadaun, said that Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur was engaged in politicking instead of showing sympathy with disaster-affected people.

He said that Jai Ram Thakur should talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and seek a special disaster package for Himachal Pradesh as was provided to Uttarakhand and Gujarat after the Kedarnath and Bhuj tragedies.

