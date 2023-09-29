Sukhu seeks BBMB membership for state

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 28

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh today said that he was hopeful Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan would get rotational membership of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) as both Punjab and Haryana have one Director each.

Punjab, Haryana have 2 Directors The BBMB has a Chairman and two Directors, one each from Punjab and Haryana, while Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan have no representation

Himachal and Rajasthan have agreed to rotational permanent membership of the BBMB so that they could raise issues concerning their areas

He said, “Himachal’s demand for membership of the BBMB is valid. I raised the issue at the Northern Zonal Council meeting in Amritsar. I am confident that Himachal and Rajasthan, which at present do not have any member in the BBMB, will get at least one rotational membership that they can have alternatively.”

Sukhu said that he had urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to hand over the Shanan hydroelectric power project to Himachal after its lease gets over in March 2024.

He said, “I also raised the issue that Himachal should get 12 per cent royalty as free power in the Sunni, Luhri and Dhaula Sidh hydroelectric projects for which agreements were signed with the SJVN during the BJP regime.”

He lamented that Himachal’s interests had not been protected as there was no provision of getting the GST and funds under the Local Area Development Authority from these three hydroelectric projects. “I also raised the issue that these projects should be handed over to Himachal after 40 years,” he said.

Sukhu said Himachal had sought Rs 4,000 crore as arrears in view of its 7.19 per cent share in the BBMB projects under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. “I also urged the Central Government to at least provide Rs 2,000 crore to Himachal in view of the damage caused due to unprecedented heavy rain if it does not want to provide a special grant of Rs 12,000 crore for massive restoration work,” he added.

