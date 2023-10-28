Sukhu shifted to AIIMS-Delhi, may be discharged in 2-3 days

Shimla, October 27
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was admitted to the Department of Gastroenterology at AIIMS, New Delhi, today.
According to a government spokesperson, the Chief Minister was likely to stay in the hospital for the next two or three days. “He is under the observation of a team of doctors, which has found his reports normal. His health is stable and he is recovering fast,” he said.
The Chief Minister was rushed to the IGMC on Wednesday night with stomach ache. However, he flew to AIIMS, New Delhi, for consultation this morning on the “advice of IGMC doctors”.
“He was recovering well at the IGMC but it was decided to take the opinion of AIIMS doctors. It’s just stomach infection and he would be fine in the next couple of days,” said Dr Brij Sharma, Head of Department of Gastroenterology at the IGMC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO
US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...
Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days
Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25