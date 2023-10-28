Sukhu shifted to AIIMS-Delhi, may be discharged in 2-3 days

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 27

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was admitted to the Department of Gastroenterology at AIIMS, New Delhi, today.

According to a government spokesperson, the Chief Minister was likely to stay in the hospital for the next two or three days. “He is under the observation of a team of doctors, which has found his reports normal. His health is stable and he is recovering fast,” he said.

The Chief Minister was rushed to the IGMC on Wednesday night with stomach ache. However, he flew to AIIMS, New Delhi, for consultation this morning on the “advice of IGMC doctors”.

“He was recovering well at the IGMC but it was decided to take the opinion of AIIMS doctors. It’s just stomach infection and he would be fine in the next couple of days,” said Dr Brij Sharma, Head of Department of Gastroenterology at the IGMC.

#AIIMS #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu