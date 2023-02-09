Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged to set up housing colony near Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 8

Residents of Jangal Ropa gram panchayat, near here, have urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to establish a HIMUDA Colony (Housing Board colony) near Bagarti village and have offered over 400 kanals for the purpose.

The Urban Development Department was yet to identify land for the colony. The land proposed by the villagers for the project is close to the alignment of the Matour to Shimla highway and is around 5 km from Hamirpur town. Villagers had submitted a demand letter signed by one member of each family residing in Jangal Ropa panchayat to the Chief Minister during his recent visit here.

Ravinder Kumar, a resident of the village, says that a similar letter was written to the Chief Executive Officer of Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited to apprise him of the land available in the village. Sant Ram, another villager, says that if HIMUDA establishes a colony near Bagarti village, it will bring prosperity to the area and improve the economy of local people.

Preetam Chand, yet another villager, says that the Chief Minister had assured them of exploring the possibility of the establishment of a colony at the proposed site. He had said that the Urban Development Department should conduct a feasibility survey of the land soon.

400 kanals offered