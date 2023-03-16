Sukhu virtually inaugurates Bailey bridge in Bharmour

Our Correspondent

Bharmour, March 15

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually inaugurated from Shimla a new bailey bridge at Choli on the Kharamukh-Holi road in the Bharmour Assembly constituency of Chamba district, today.

The 190-feet span bridge has been constructed in one and a half month at a cost of Rs 2.50 crore. It will benefit around 15,000 people of 10 gram panchayats of the area. It had collapsed on February 3 this year.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Chief Parliamentary Secretaries Ram Kumar Chaudhary and Sanjay Awasthi and MLAs were also present on the occasion,

The Chief Minister praised the PWD and its engineers for completing the construction of the bridge in record time. He also appreciated Vikramaditya Singh for taking special interest in completing the bridge construction work at the earliest.

Sukhu said that his government was committed to providing good road connectivity to the people of the state. He added that the PWD had been directed to undertake road maintenance and widening works on priority.

He said that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had agreed to construct a four-lane road from Shimla to Matour at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore and widen the Pathankot to Mandi road at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore.