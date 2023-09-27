Himachal CM Sukhu visits Jallianwala Bagh, offers prayers at Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 26

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid tributes to freedom fighters during a visit to the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar today. He also paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and prayed for the prosperity of the people of the state.

He said, “The young generation should study the history of the freedom struggle and remember such inhumane acts and cruelty inflicted by the Britishers on the freedom fighters.”

At Golden Temple, Sukhu said, “The relevance of the teachings of the Sikh Gurus is held in high esteem even today and we all can achieve the goal of life by following the path shown by the Gurus.”

Sukhu was briefed about the history of the Golden Temple. The SGPC presented a replica of the Golden Temple and a set of holy books to the Chief Minister. He also visited the Partition Museum, a symbol of the sad memories of Partition.

Later, Sukhu prayed for the happiness of the people of Himachal at the Durgiana Temple.

