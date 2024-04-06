Sukhu’s remarks against Devender Bhutto irresponsible: BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 5

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal today termed as irresponsible and provocative statements by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and alleged breakdown of law and order in the state.

Insulted by CM, Cong MLAs revolted It is not hard to understand why there was a revolt in the Congress and the strength of the ruling party came down from 43 to 34. The Chief Minister insulted his own party MLAs and did not listen to anyone. — Rajeev Bindal, BJP President

In a statement issued here today, Bindal said the Chief Minister’s remarks that people should beat up former MLA Devender Bhutto, who is now BJP candidate from Kutlehar, were condemnable. “When the Chief Minister himself is spreading anarchy by making such remarks like ‘Bhutto ko Kutto’ what can one expect from others,” he said.

He said such derogatory remarks by the Chief Minister only reflected his frustration and insecurity of losing power. “There has been rampant corruption during the Congress rule and the government has failed to fulfil the promises made to the people before the 2022 Assembly poll,” he said. Every section of society, be it employees, youth, women or farmers are on the roads, protesting against the Sukhu regime, he added.

He said the people would show their anger against the arrogance of the Chief Minister by defeating the Congress candidates on June 1.

The BJP chief said the law and order situation was deteriorating in the state with 500 murders, 1,000 cases of crime against women and more than 2,000 NDPS Act cases being registered in one year. “It is not hard to understand why there was a revolt in the Congress and the strength of the ruling party came down from 43 to 34. The Chief Minister insulted his own party MLAs and did not listen to anyone,” said Bindal.

