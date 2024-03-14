Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu alone responsible for political crisis in Himachal, says Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 13

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today flayed Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for blaming the BJP for the current political crisis. He said that Sukhu alone was responsible for political instability obtaining due to resentment among Congress leaders and MLAs.

Political rivals ‘being intimidated’ The Chief Minister is so scared of losing his chair after losing majority that he is trying to create an atmosphere of fear by intimidating his political rivals through the police. Jai Ram Thakur, leader of opposition

“The situation has arisen as the Chief Minister ignored and insulted Congress MLAs and remained surrounded by a coterie of his advisers,” he said. Despite ample warning signals and the ministers, MLAs and party office-bearers flagging their grievances, the Chief Minister turned a deaf ear to all pleas, leading to the present situation,” he added.

Thakur said that it was no secret that the state Congress president had complained about poor coordination between the government and the party. Even ministers left the Cabinet meeting crying. “He has no one else but himself to blame for the present political crisis,” he added.

Thakur said that the Chief Minister must rise above personal biases and not indulge in vendetta politics. “The Chief Minister is so scared of losing his chair after losing majority that he is trying to create an atmosphere of fear by intimidating his political rivals through the police,” he alleged.

He said, “Sukhu has converted Dev Bhoomi Himachal into his personal fiefdom and using dictatorial ways to get back at the six disqualified MLAs and their families.”

He claimed that it was the government which was getting protest staged-managed against the six Congress rebels and even block level party leaders have to bear the brunt of the Chief Minister’s vendetta.

Thakur alleged that the police is today acting under political pressure from the government. “Eversince he came to power, the Chief Minister has been crying coarse initially about the financial crisis, then about limiting raising of loans, then about the disaster and now blaming the BJP for his own doing,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Jai Ram Thakur #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu