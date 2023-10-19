Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Chopper services to four heliports to begin soon

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 18

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that helicopter services to Chamba, Palampur, Rakkar (Kangra) and Reckong-Peo (Kinnaur) would commence shortly.

He said that heliports at these places had been identified for helicopter sorties under the UDAN Scheme at affordable fares, making air travel more accessible to the residents of remote and inaccessible areas. He added, “The helicopter services will provide a more convenient and affordable mode of transportation for the people of the remote regions of the state.”

He said that it was the priority of the government to develop Himachal Pradesh as a famous tourist destination, besides creating employment opportunities for the local youth. He added that the government was committed to improving tourism infrastructure, attracting high-end tourists and improving air connectivity in the state.

Sukhu said, “To achieve these targets, heliports are being constructed in all district headquarters. Besides, the Kangra airport is being expanded to enable the operation of A-320 aircraft. The endeavour of the government is to develop Kangra as the tourism capital of the state.”

He said it was due to the relentless efforts of the government that air connectivity between Amritsar and Kullu had become operational.

Meanwhile, Sukhu said that local communities could play a pivotal role in managing forest resources. The state Cabinet had on October 11 approved the ‘Van Mitra’ Scheme of the Forest Department under which one ‘Van Mitra’ each would be engaged in 2,061 forest beats.

Sukhu said that ‘Van Mitras’ from local communities would be engaged for better forest management and conservation and they would be entrusted with responsibilities like fire protection, afforestation drives, resin tapping and salvage operations.

“This initiative is not only intended to enhance sustainable management of forest resources but also create livelihood opportunities, particularly for the local youth,” he added.

Sukhu said that the engagement of ‘Van Mitras’ would also ensure more active community participation in the protection and development of forests, he added. (with PTI inputs)

