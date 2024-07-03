Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu failed to keep promises, let people down: Ashish Sharma

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, July 2

The BJP candidate for the Hamirpur constituency, Ashish Sharma, today said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had failed to fulfil his promises and was now misleading people on his failures.

Addressing an election meeting here, he said instead of making false allegations against the BJP leaders, the CM should focus on development works that he had initiated in the past 16 months in the constituency and the district. He said Sukhu was addressing four election meetings in a day now, while he made only three-four visits to the constituency after becoming the Chief Minister.

Ashish Sharma said the foundation stones that the CM laid in the constituency were the aftermath of losing the Rajya Sabha elections.

He added that no development work was completed by the Sukhu-led government. The BJP candidate said all the works that the CM claimed were initiated by the previous BJP government and the Congress government had not planned any development project for the constituency.

Sharma said the CM should address his political opponents with dignity instead of calling them “Bikau”. He said such a language does not suit the CM and his position. He said people of the constituency were aware of Sukhu’s behaviour and would elect him again to the Vidhan Sabha. Sharma added that the CM had only benefitted his friends, but these friends had added hurdles in the development of the constituency.

#BJP #Hamirpur #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu