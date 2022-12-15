Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu given warm welcome in Delhi

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 14

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was today accorded a rousing reception on his arrival in New Delhi today. MLAs Anirudh Singh, Kewal Singh Pathania, Ram Kumar Choudhry and Kishori Lal, Resident Commissioner Meera Mohanty, Congress leaders, Himachalis residing in Delhi and the staff of the Himachal Bhawan and Sadan were present on the occasion.

This is Sukhu’s first visit to New Delhi after taking over as Chief Minister. He called on Rajeev Shukla, party in-charge for Himachal Pradesh. Shukla congratulated Sukhu and wished him a successful tenure.

The Chief Minister thanked Shukla for all the support from the party and assured him that all efforts would be made to fulfil the promises made to the people of the state.

