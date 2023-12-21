Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lays foundation stone of Rs 268 crore Pepsi bottling plant

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, December 20

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today laid the foundation stone and performed bhoomi pujan of a Pepsi bottling plant to be built with an estimated investment of Rs 268 crore at Kandrori in Indora subdivision of Kangra district today.

Presiding over the ceremony, he said this was the first industry going to be set up with Rs 268-crore investment in Kangra district, which would give an impetus to development and economy of the lower Kangra region.

“With the commissioning of the soft drinks and packaged drinking water plant, over 2,000 unemployed youth will get employment and create self-employment opportunities in Kangra district,” he asserted.

He said the state government would strengthen road connectivity and basic infrastructure in the Kandrori industrial area and provide best possible facilities to investors facilitating them in setting up their industrial units in the state and also bring changes in the state’s industrial policy so that more employment opportunities could be generated.

#Kangra #Nurpur #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu