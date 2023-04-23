Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu meets Manohar Lal Khattar, takes up bilateral issues

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 22

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu discussed various bilateral issues with his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh today.

He said the water cess to be imposed by the HP Government on hydropower projects set up in the state would not cause any loss to Haryana. “Water cess will not be levied on water, but on power generation by about 172 hydropower projects,” he said. The purpose of the meeting was to remove misconceptions regarding water cess, he added.

Detailed discussions were held on the Renuka Dam project and the joint Kishau Hydropower Project of HP, Haryana and Uttarakhand. The implementation of the Adi Badri project, the origin of the Saraswati river, was also discussed.

Sukhu said delay in the implementation of various joint projects increased the cost unnecessarily. He said senior officials of both states would hold a meeting to decide the future policy regarding various projects.

He invited Haryana to invest in hydropower and green hydrogen projects in HP. He said investment in Himachal would prove beneficial for both states. The Haryana CM said his government would consider investing in HP.