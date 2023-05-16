Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu opens Secretariat building in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 15

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today inaugurated the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat, Armsdale Building, Phase-III here constructed at a cost of Rs 43.07 crore.

Spacious parking Built at a cost of Rs 43.07 crore, the eight-storey building has modern amenities and parking space for 123 four-wheelers and 60 two-wheelers

The eight-storey building has modern amenities and parking space for 123 four-wheelers and 60 two-wheelers. The Disaster Management Cell, Command and Control Centre, Tribal Development Office, Conference Hall, Meeting Hall, rooms for officers and drivers as well as branches of two banks are located there.

He said, “The old Secretariat is a heritage building where many historical decisions were taken. The new building is a sign of the government’s commitment to keep pace with modern technology.” He emphasised the importance of employees’ contribution to implementing the policies and programmes of the government in an effective manner.

Sukhu said, “The state is going through an economic crisis and only fiscal prudence can help Himachal Pradesh become self-reliant in the coming four years. The cooperation of employees is also crucial for this.”

He said, “If the state has to progress in every field, development works will have to be expedited. The role of the officers and employees of the Secretariat is vital in the implementation of schemes and files under process must be expedited.”

Sukhu said that the government was working with commitment for the welfare of employees and despite an economic crunch, 3 per cent dearness allowance had been released for them. He added that the new pension scheme (NPS) money was with the Central Government and the employees would have to cooperate with the state government in getting it back.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, and Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh were also present on the occasion.