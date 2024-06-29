Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reaches Raj Bhawan to mollify Governor over VC issue

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 28

Within a day of Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla expressing displeasure over accusations against the Raj Bhawan, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today called on him to placate him.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu calls on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhawan in Shimla on Friday. TRIBUNE PHOTO

Though it was termed as a courtesy call, Sukhu’s sudden visit was being viewed as an attempt to mollify the Governor, who had in no uncertain terms conveyed his displeasure on a number of issues at a press conference yesterday. “Since the code of conduct for the parliamentary elections was imposed on March 16, I could not meet him for the past four months. We remained busy in the Assembly byelections and the parliamentary elections, so I thought of paying him a courtesy call now,” the Chief Minister said.

Shukla is peeved at the manner in which Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar has accused the Raj Bhawan of trying to delay the appointment of a regular Vice-Chancellor at CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, Palampur. In the past also, the Governor had expressed his angst over the absence of senior functionaries from the Yoga Day function organised by the Ayush Department where he was the chief guest.

“The Governor justifiably expressed his displeasure that Yoga Day was a government function where he was the chief guest but even the Mayor did not turn up,” said Sukhu. He added that there could be some communication gap, which would be addressed.

Sukhu’s visit is a clear attempt to ensure that the relations between the Raj Bhawan and the state government do not get strained. The issue of some Bills, including the repealing of the Loktantra Prahari Samman Act in April 2023 under which the previous BJP government was paying an honorarium to those who were imprisoned during Emergency, is also pending with the Raj Bhawan, a fact Shukla admitted.

The Governor has also sought a clarification from the government on other Bills, including the grant of ‘nautor’ land to people in the tribal areas. “I am totally in favour of giving nautor land to people but this must be strictly according to the rules. I have sought details from the government on the number of applicants,” Shukla said yesterday.

Regarding the issue of the appointment of a regular Vice-Chancellor at the Palampur agriculture university, Sukhu said that the Raj Bhawan had sent the file to the government three or four months ago. “The file kept lying with the Secretary (Law) and I assured the Governor that in future, we will ensure that this does not happen again,” he added.

Sukhu said that the Governor was keen that the Vice-Chancellors were appointed in all universities.

