Sukhvinder Sukhu’s dictatorial behaviour to blame for byelections: Himachal LoP Jai Ram Thakur

Dharamsala, July 2

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu should explain to people as to why these byelections are being held. He had created such a situation that his own party MLAs rebelled against him, said Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur while addressing a public meeting in the Dehra constituency today.

“The byelections are being held in the state due to the Chief Minister’s dictatorial behaviour, as he wanted an unconditional support from the Independent MLAs. All of them supported him for one and a half years but when the Congress gave the Rajya Sabha ticket from the state to an outsider, who had fought a case against the Ram Temple, all three Independent MLAs supported BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan. Since then, they faced the wrath of the Chief Minister. Not only the Independent MLAs but also their family members and relatives were harassed and implicated in fake cases,” he alleged.

Thakur, while campaigning for BJP candidate Hoshiyar Singh, alleged that Sukhu had done injustice to the three Independent MLAs. They were forced to support the government every time. Public works of the Independent MLAs were put on hold, he added.

Thakur said that Hoshiyar Singh as an Independent MLA was forced to resign from the Assembly as the Congress government had denotified most of the institutions opened in his constituency by the previous BJP government. He added that people were supporting the son of Dehra, who had worked day and night for the development of the constituency.

“Hoshiyar Singh had asked me several times for a bridge over the Nanda Nala in Dehra when I was the Chief Minister. This bridge would have provided relief to more than 25,000 people. My government had approved this bridge and released Rs 11 crore for its construction. After the Independent MLAs resigned, the work on the bridge was stopped,” he alleged.

