Sukhwinder Sukhu to be new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister; Congress high command to make announcement soon

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 10

Himachal Congress campaign committee chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is likely to be the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge learnt to have cleared his name based on inputs of elected MLAs. Mukesh Agnihotri is likely to be the deputy CM, said top sources.

An announcement regarding the next CM of Himachal is expected any time soon with the Congress Legislature Party meeting in Shimla. Sukhu has earlier been state party chief also.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said the new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will be sworn in on December 11.

The veteran leader, who is on a maiden visit to his home town of Kalaburagi, after taking over as the AICC chief, urged the Karnataka Congress leaders and workers to work with unity to bring the party to power in the state, which will go to polls by April-May 2023.

"We have won in Himachal Pradesh by giving a 10-point programme. We have won there with a good majority. Tomorrow there is a swearing-in ceremony there. That's the reason I had gone out to discuss with our senior leaders," Kharge said.

Addressing a mega gathering, he said after discussion with everyone we have decided to have a swearing-in ceremony for the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister tomorrow.

Nadaun MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reportedly had the support of a majority of Congress MLAs. He was made the chairman of the Congress Campaign Committee for the Assembly elections.

In their meeting Friday evening, the MLAs had unanimously passed a resolution authorising the party president to pick the legislature party leader, who will be the next chief minister.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge earlier said the party observers sent to the hill state were seeking views of all party legislators individually and they would convey to him their opinions, based on which the party would take a decision on the chief ministerial candidate.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday.

Several leaders including state Congress chief Pratibha Singh and leader of the opposition in the outgoing Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri were also in the race for the post of chief minister.

#Congress #Shimla #sukhwinder singh sukhu