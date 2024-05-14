Sultanpuri holds roadshow in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 13

Vinod Sultanpuri, Congress candidate from the Shimla parliamentary constituency, filed his nomination papers amid a lot of fanfare in Shimla today. Thereafter, the Congress held a rally in the city, seeking vote and support for Sultanpuri. The rally was attended and addressed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, state Congress president Pratibha Singh and several ministers and MLAs from Shimla parliamentary constituency.

Asking the gathering to support Sultanpuri, Sukhu said this election was a battle to save democracy in the country and people should vote for the party and candidates fighting to save the Constitution. “The BJP buys the MLAs elected by you, making mockery of democracy. It’s time to teach the saffron party a lesson for attempting to destroy democracy in the country,” said the Chief Minister. “Your vote is your power, your vote keeps the politicians accountable. Show your power by voting the INDIA alliance to power,” he said.

Alleging that the BJP did not stand up for the state during the rain disaster and tried to topple the democratically elected government using money, Sukhu said Suresh Kashyap, the sitting MP and candidate of the BJP, did nothing for the state. “He did not raise issues of the state in Parliament at all. Why would you want such an MP,” said Sukhu.

In her address, Pratibha Singh also attacked the BJP, saying it was a threat to democracy in the country. “The PM works like a dictator. We must dislodge this government to save democracy,” she said. She also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not extending any help to the state during the disaster. “I had met the Prime Minister to apprise him of the damage to the state in the disaster, and to seek financial help. However, the PM did not offer financial assistance to the state,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sultanpuri also attacked Kashyap saying that he did not do the job that was expected of him as the MP of the Shimla Parliamentary constituency. “In his five-year term, he asked just two questions in Parliament. He did not utter a word over natural disaster, import duty on apple and other issues. I assure you that I will raise the concern of the constituency and state vociferously and fearlessly in Parliament,” said Sultanpuri.

