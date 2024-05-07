Sultanpuri will ensure speedy development: Vikramaditya Singh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 6

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh today urged the voters of Shimla (Rural) Assembly constituency, the constituency he represents in the Legislative Assembly, to vote for Vinod Sultanpuri, the Congress candidate from the Shimla parliamentary constituency.

Addressing a public meeting in his constituency, Vikramaditya said Sultanpuri would improve the pace of development in the constituency after becoming an MP from the Shimla parliamentary constituency. On the occasion, he accused the BJP of lowering the level of politics. “The BJP candidates do not talk about issues. On June 1, the people will decide what kind of representative they want,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sultanpuri said the BJP’s politics was all about caste and religion and it runs away from real issues. “If elected, I will leave no stone unturned along with Vikramaditya Singh in solving the problems of this area,” he said.

Further, he accused BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap of not doing any work during his tenure. “Even during the disaster last year, he did not help the people, nor did he raise issues pertaining to the state in Parliament,” said Sultanpuri. Cautioning the people against the propaganda of BJP, he said that INDIA will form the government at the Centre, and the Congress will win all four Lok Sabha and six Assembly seats in the state. Sultanpuri said that he would file his nomination on June 13.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Shimla