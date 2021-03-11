Summer adventure camp at Yol

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 19

The Western Command Children Summer Adventure Camp 2022 is being organised at Yol Cantonment from May 18 May to 24.

The seven-day camp is being conducted under the aegis of the Solah Sikh Light Battalion of the Rising Star Corps.

This camp will offer an opportunity to the participating children to instil a spirit of adventurism and personality development.

About 100 children from units of entire Western Command of Indian Army are attending the camp. During their stay in the camp, children will participate in various indoor and outdoor activities, including trekking, rock climbing, camp set-up and tent pitching, jungle survival training techniques, visit to historical places, various games and competitions.

The camp provides opportunities to explore nature and develop new and diverse interests. The organisers of the camp also intend to motivate the children to adopt new hobbies, shoulder responsibilities, set goals and achieving the same.

Towards that, various activities like yoga and meditation techniques, aerobics, zumba, lectures on social responsibility and social graces are also to be conducted.

This camp is conducted every year by Rising Star Corps under the aegis of Western Command during the summer vacations of children, providing them a platform of learning and adventure coupled with fun and frolic.