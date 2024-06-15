Summer Fest from today, ‘Nati King’ to rock opening show

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 14

The four-day Shimla International Summer Festival will be inaugurated by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on 15 June.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap said the summer festival will be held from June 15 to 18.

“The festival has been delayed this year due to the model code of conduct being in force till June 6. Apart from this, many formalities have to be followed and 10 committees work for planning the event, ” he said.

The DC said another highlight of the festival will be a performance by ‘Nati King’ Kuldeep Sharma on the inaugural day. The DC said the festival gives a glimpse into the state’s culture, folk music and dance. “An endeavour has been made to ensure that the festival gives an opportunity to artists and schoolchildren to display their talent,” he added.

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania will be the chief guest on June 16. Renowned playback singer Saaj Bhatt will regale the audience on that day, said Kashyap.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri will be the chief guest on June 17. The main attraction on this day will be the performance of famous playback singer Mahalakshmi Iyer.

He said Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will be the chief guest on the concluding day. The main attraction on this day will be the performance of famous Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi.

Apart from this, the event will feature various performances by schoolchildren and other artists (daily 4 pm onwards). Maha nati, flower exhibition, dog show and healthy baby competitions will also be held.

The international festival will also feature performances by Patiala North Zone Cultural Centre. The various cultural performances would include Rajasthani Bahrupiya, Kaachi Ghori, Bioscope and Puppet dances; Punjabi Bhangra; Uttarakhandi Jonsari; and Uttar Pradesh’s Barsana’s Holi and Peacock dance.

Sports activities like volleyball competition, badminton competition, chess competition, taekwondo competition and thoda competition will also be organised during the festival.

