Super-speciality hospital to open in Shimla on Sept 28

Shimla, September 25

The super-speciality hospital in Chamyana, on the outskirts of Shimla, will be inaugurated on Wednesday. All super-speciality departments of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital such as neurology, cardiology, nephrology, urology, endocrinology and gastroenterology will be shifted to the new hospital.

“The hospital was scheduled to be inaugurated last year but Covid-induced delays kept pushing the deadline ahead,” said an official from the Health Department. The shifting of the super speciality hospital from the IGMC will help decongest the overcrowded premises, and will reduce the pressure on infrastructure as well. The IGMC doesn’t have enough infrastructure to cater to the needs of super speciality departments.

It will, however, take a while before the hospital starts functioning smoothly. Already, Himachal Kisan Sabha is alleging that the hospital is being inaugurated in a hurry in view of the upcoming elections without providing the required facilities.

“Seriously ill patients will be admitted to this hospital and they will need round the clock monitoring. However, there’s no residential facility for medical staff at the place,” said HKS president Kuldeep Tanwar. “The approach road to the hospital is not wide enough and the space for blood bank is also not as per the guidelines.”

