Mandi: Supervisors undergo training on e-ballots

Mandi, May 28

In preparation for the counting of ballots received through the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS), a training session was conducted yesterday at the District Rural Development Authority Mandi’s auditorium under the chairmanship of District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan.

Supervisors and counting assistants were trained for the ballot counting, scheduled to take place at the Sanskriti Sadan in Mandi on June 4.

According to the DC, the Election Commission has facilitated the process of voting for personnel of armed forces, including CRPF, BSF, ITBP, Border Roads Organisation and Central Industrial Security Force, through the ETPBS. The personnel have been sent ballot papers via email.

Before the counting of these ballots, a QR code will be used to validate their authenticity. A total of 13,113 service voters in the parliamentary constituency have been sent e-ballots.

During the training programme, Naib Tehsildar Harnam Singh provided detailed information to participants regarding the process of opening and counting of the ballots. The scanning and opening procedures for Form-13, Form-13A, 13B and 13C were explained thoroughly.

