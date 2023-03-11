Supply down, stored apples fetch good price

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, March 10

Unlike last year, stored apples are fetching good price in the market this year. According to people involved in the apple industry, reasons for better price this year vary from less storage to reduced import, disruption of supply from Turkey due to earthquake to warmer winters that have enhanced the consumption of fruits.

“Last year, traders, commission agents and growers had suffered big losses on stored apples. Most ended up losing money on stored apples. Stung by the losses, many opted not to store the fruit this year. As a result, the prices are much better this time,” said NS Chaudhary, president, State Arhtiya Sangh. “Good quality apples this time are selling for over

Rs 2,500 per box. Last year, growers struggled to fetch Rs 1,600-1,700,” he added. Substantiating Chaudhary’s claim, a grower from Baghi said that he did not store the fruit this time after suffering losses last year. “I used to store around 250-300 boxes, but this time, I sold the whole produce. I suffered losses last year and wasn’t sure how the market would react this time,” he said.

Bharat Justa, a Chandigarh-based arhatiya, said reduced import this time has helped stored apples fetch “respectable prices”. “Due to the losses suffered last year, importers and traders were quite restrained in importing apple this year. It has helped in keeping the market stable,” said Justa. “The earthquake in Turkey, too, may have played a role in keeping the market stable,” he said, adding that the exact impact of the disaster is yet to be ascertained.

The Kashmiri growers are also getting good prices for their stored apples. Majid Wafai, president of J&K Cold Store Association, said the demand for local apple has held up well this time. “People wanted imported fruit for its colour and shine. Through controlled atmosphere (CA) stores, we have been able to match the appearance of imported fruit. Besides, our fruit has longer shelf life and taste. So, the consumers are showing more interest in apples from J&K and Himachal,” said Wafai.

Meanwhile, the growers feel the warmer winters, too, have increased the demand for apple.