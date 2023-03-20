Supply of sanitary pads, iron tablets for students takes a hit in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, March 19

Health services for adolescent students in schools under the ‘Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram’ saw a major disruption in the state during 2021-22 and 2022-23.

To be restored soon A tender has been floated for the supply of sanitary napkins. We are confident of awarding the tender in about a week’s time and restore the supply at the earliest. Schools will also get regular supply of IFA tablets now as the supply has started from the Centre. Hemraj Bairwa, NHM Managing Director

The distribution of sanitary napkins and administration of iron folic acid (IFA) tablets to address the prevalence of anaemia were among the major programmes that were affected during this period. While the IFA supply, which comes from the Central Government, has been erratic, the supply of sanitary napkins has stopped altogether in many schools over the last two years.

As per the Health Management Information System report, the state witnessed a drop of nearly 50 per cent in the distribution of sanitary napkins. From providing 29,68,367 sanitary napkins to adolescent girls in 2020-21, the number dropped to 15,08, 814 in 2021-22. Similarly, the state also witnessed a significant drop in the supply of IFA tables in 2021-22 as compared to 2020-21.

An official of the Health Department said, “The supply of sanitary napkins and IFA tablets went down in 2021-22 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“We have not received the supply of sanitary napkins for almost two years now,” said a principal of a school, which is under Matiana health block in Shimla district.