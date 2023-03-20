 Supply of sanitary pads, iron tablets for students takes a hit in Himachal : The Tribune India

Supply of sanitary pads, iron tablets for students takes a hit in Himachal

Supply of sanitary pads, iron tablets for students takes a hit in Himachal

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, March 19

Health services for adolescent students in schools under the ‘Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram’ saw a major disruption in the state during 2021-22 and 2022-23.

To be restored soon

A tender has been floated for the supply of sanitary napkins. We are confident of awarding the tender in about a week’s time and restore the supply at the earliest. Schools will also get regular supply of IFA tablets now as the supply has started from the Centre. Hemraj Bairwa, NHM Managing Director

The distribution of sanitary napkins and administration of iron folic acid (IFA) tablets to address the prevalence of anaemia were among the major programmes that were affected during this period. While the IFA supply, which comes from the Central Government, has been erratic, the supply of sanitary napkins has stopped altogether in many schools over the last two years.

As per the Health Management Information System report, the state witnessed a drop of nearly 50 per cent in the distribution of sanitary napkins. From providing 29,68,367 sanitary napkins to adolescent girls in 2020-21, the number dropped to 15,08, 814 in 2021-22. Similarly, the state also witnessed a significant drop in the supply of IFA tables in 2021-22 as compared to 2020-21.

An official of the Health Department said, “The supply of sanitary napkins and IFA tablets went down in 2021-22 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“We have not received the supply of sanitary napkins for almost two years now,” said a principal of a school, which is under Matiana health block in Shimla district.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him

2
Punjab

Internet services in Punjab to remain suspended till Monday noon

3
Punjab

HC notice to Punjab on habeas corpus petition seeking 'release' of Amritpal Singh

4
Chandigarh

Crackdown on Amritpal: Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh, carrying of weapons prohibited

5
Punjab

No internet for common people, but free access to gangsters, says Sidhu Moosewala’s father; raises slogans against AAP govt

6
Punjab

Amritpal chase: On single-lane link road motorbikes tried to divert cops; Khalistan sympathiser changed route 2-3 times

7
Amritsar

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s mom drives Oscar winner Guneet Monga to Golden Temple; see video

8
Nation

Amritpal Singh's four aides flown to Assam's Dibrugarh by special aircraft

9
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's 'close aide and financier' Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources

10
Punjab

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh was preparing ‘khadkoos’, stockpiling arms: Intelligence dossier

Don't Miss

View All
Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter wants to avail ‘policy’
Trending

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter want to avail ‘policy’

Top News

Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh

Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh

Hunt on to nab separatist | Flag marches across Punjab | 34 ...

Tricolour pulled down in UK; diplomat summoned

Tricolour pulled down in UK; diplomat summoned

Separatist’s financier, his 5 guards held in Gurugram

Separatist's financier, his 5 guards held in Gurugram

Terror charge against Imran Khan, party leaders

Terror charge against Imran Khan, party leaders

Pak mulls options to ban ex-PM’s party

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: At singer’s barsi, father slams govt over ‘slow probe’, says fight for justice to go on

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: At singer's barsi, father slams govt over 'slow probe', says fight for justice to go on

Questions timing of crackdown on Amritpal Singh


Cities

View All

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s mom drives Oscar winner Guneet Monga to Golden Temple; see video

Jail inmate attempts suicide, eight booked

Elderly woman attacked by kin

Vallah ROB will help resolve traffic congestion: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Sohana chowk blockade continues

Sohana chowk blockade continues

Sec 144 imposed, carrying of weapons prohibited in Chandigarh

Year before LS elections, Kirron gets active

PGI to help make cutting edge AI-based healthcare tools

18-year-old ice-cream vendor stabbed to death

All ED lock-ups in Delhi occupied, BRS leader Kavitha’s arrest unlikely till Thursday

All ED lock-ups in Delhi occupied, BRS leader Kavitha’s arrest unlikely till Thursday

37th school of excellence opened in Delhi

Education, health to be at centre of Delhi’s Budget, say officials

Delhi Police to deploy 20,000 cops for ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’

Day after, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

Day after, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

Amritpal Singh's 'larger than life' aura gone, says Jalandhar DIG

Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day to be observed in Lahore

300 students showcase models at fest in Kapurthala

Specially abled take part in sports meet in Jalandhar

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Solid waste being dumped in ‘Barsaati Nullah’, people fume

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, 2 arrested

Maintain peace, residents urged

Kisan Mela on Mar 24, 25

Residents question axing of trees at Baradari Gardens

Residents question axing of trees at Baradari Gardens

Over 90 patients examined at free medical camp

Health Dept to vaccinate children, pregnant women

Varsity adopts 5 villages

BSP seeks justice, takes out candlelight march