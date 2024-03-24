Supporters of Ramesh Dhawala resent Hoshiyar Singh’s induction into BJP

Hamirpur, March 23
BJP leaders and supporters of Ramesh Dhawala, a former minister, resented the inclusion of Hoshiyar Singh, Independent MLA from Dehra constituency of Kangra district, into the party today. Many senior BJP leaders of the Dehra constituency, including mandal president Jagdeep Dhadhwal and the presidents of frontal organisations like the BJP OBC Morcha, SC Morcha, Mahila Morcha and booth and sector-level workers opposed Hoshiyar Singh’s induction into the party at a meeting chaired by Dhawala.
Meanwhile, the custodian of the building closed the BJP office at Dehra and Dhawala and his supporters were not allowed to use its premises for the meeting.
Dhawala said that BJP leaders and workers were annoyed over Hoshiyar Singh’s inclusion into the BJP. He added that Hoshiyar Singh had been criticising BJP leaders for the past many years and had now joined the party. He added that people were not against Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, but would not accept Hoshiyar Singh as their candidate for the forthcoming byelections.
He said that it was unfortunate that an MLA, whom the Chief Minister had offered a ministerial berth and district status to Dehra, didn’t bother about the development of his constituency.
