Supreme Court: Eligibility criteria can’t be relaxed unless publicised in advertisement

Holding that eligibility criteria set out in rules can’t be relaxed unless such relaxation is envisaged in the advertisement, the Supreme Court has set aside the Himachal Pradesh High Court’s directions with regard to the recruitment of Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology), Class-III, (Non-Gazetted), for which applications were invited in 2015. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, November 17

Holding that eligibility criteria set out in rules can’t be relaxed unless such relaxation is envisaged in the advertisement, the Supreme Court has set aside the Himachal Pradesh High Court’s directions with regard to the recruitment of Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology), Class-III, (Non-Gazetted), for which applications were invited in 2015.

A Bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice Manoj Misra said in case any such relaxation is made, it has to be widely publicised to be held valid.

The HP Subordinate Services Selection Board on February 13, 2015, invited applications for selection on 1421 post (s) of JOA (Post Code 447) prescribing same qualifications as in Rule 7 of the Himachal Pradesh, Department of Personnel, Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology), Class-III, (Non-Gazetted), Ministerial Services, Common Recruitment and Promotion Rules, 2014.

The last date for the submission of application was March 18, 2015. However, for residents of certain districts, it was April 2, 2015. But the date(s) were extended up to October 31, 2015. Clause 4 of the general conditions in the advertisement specifically provided that, “the candidate must fulfil/possess all the required essential educational and other qualifications mentioned against each code on or before the last date fixed for the receipt of application forms, Selection Board otherwise the candidature will be rejected at the time of personal interview.”

While the selection exercise under the advertisement dated February 13, 2015, was ongoing, a fresh advertisement was issued on October 18, 2016, by the Commission inviting applications for another set of 1,156 posts of JOA (IT) with the same qualifications as prescribed under the 2014 rules.

On August 21, 2017, the state government relaxed the eligibility criteria and said candidates having one year Diploma in Computer or higher qualification in Computer Science/Application/IT from any private institution be considered for the final selection subject to having successfully passed their skill test.

But the top court declared that “The relaxation/clarificatory order dated August 21, 2017, as approved by the state Cabinet on September 18, 2017, being after the last date fixed by the advertisements dated February 13, 2015 and dated October 18, 2016, for receipt of applications from candidates, is not legally sustainable…, particularly, when no opportunity was afforded to similarly placed persons, who might have been left out, to apply and compete with those candidates who, though not eligible as per the terms of the advertisement, had applied thereunder.”

Accordingly, it set aside the directions contained in the high court’s judgment for the closure of the selection process for Post Code 556 and to re-cast the merit list as well as fill the remaining posts of Post Code 556, with the aid of relaxation/clarification dated August 21, 2017/September 18, 2017 read with communication dated March 19, 2018, after segregating it from those advertised as Post Code 817.

