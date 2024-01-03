Supreme Court grants liberty to Sanjay Kundu to move high court for recall of order on shifting him from Himachal DGP's post

New Delhi, January 3
The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted liberty to IPS officer Sanjay Kundu to move the high court for recall of order asking the state to shift him from the post of the Himachal Pradesh DGP.
The apex court said till the recall application is disposed of by the high court, the direction for transfer of the IPS officer would remain stayed.
