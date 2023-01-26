Supreme Court rejects petition seeking HC Bench at Dharamsala

New Delhi, January 25
The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a PIL seeking setting up of a Circuit Bench of the HP High Court at Dharamsala.
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, however, permitted the Kangra District Bar Association to take up the issue with the HP High Court Chief Justice for providing video-conferencing facilities for lawyers and litigants, who were forced to travel to Shimla to attend court proceedings.
As the petitioners argued against the concentration of all circuit benches of the High Court in a few areas, the apex court said that it could not direct the High court to set up a Bench at Dharamsala. “If travelling is an issue, video-conferencing facilities may be sought,” it added.
The top court said, “The decision has been taken to set up additional courts. Moreover, a direction for the establishment of a Bench for the High Court cannot be entertained in an Article 32 (writ jurisdiction of SC) petition. Therefore, we find no merit in the petition. The petition is dismissed.”
The CJI lauded the efforts of Odisha High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar in establishing video conferencing facilities in every district of the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28
Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...
Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence
There was speculation that Sidhu would get released from Pa...
Woman raises slogans against former sports minister Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function
Pehowa is the assembly constituency of Sandeep Singh and he ...
Health Minister Mandaviya launches Bharat Biotech’s nasal Covid vaccine
The nasal vaccine—BBV154 -- had received DCGI approval in No...