 Supreme Court stays Himachal Pradesh High Court order to refund water cess levied on hydropower companies in state : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Supreme Court stays Himachal Pradesh High Court order to refund water cess levied on hydropower companies in state

Supreme Court stays Himachal Pradesh High Court order to refund water cess levied on hydropower companies in state

The order comes as big relief to Himachal Government which intended to generate around Rs 2,000 crore annually by levying water cess

Supreme Court stays Himachal Pradesh High Court order to refund water cess levied on hydropower companies in state

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud issued notice to National Thermal Power Corporation and others and posted the matter for further hearing on July 11. File photo



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 23 

In a big relief to the Himachal Pradesh Government, the Supreme Court has stayed a Himachal Pradesh High Court order requiring it to refund water cess levied on hydropower companies in the state.

Acting on a petition filed by the State of Himachal Pradesh against the March 5 verdict of the high court, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud issued notice to National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and others and posted the matter for further hearing on July 11.

“The direction in the impugned judgments and orders for refund of the cess collected shall remain stayed, pending further orders,” the Bench said in its May 17 order.

The stay order comes as a big relief to the Himachal Government which intended to generate around Rs 2,000 crore annually by levying water cess on more than 170 hydel power projects in the state.

The high court had ordered refund of the amount recovered from hydel projects under the Himachal Pradesh Water Cess on Hydropower Electricity Generation Act, 2023 as water cess in four weeks.

The high court had also set aside the notices issued to the power generation companies by the state government and the Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Water Cess on Hydropower Generation.

Besides Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Sikkim have imposed water cess on hydropower generation even as the Union Power Ministry termed it illegal and dozens of power producers challenged its validity.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court had set aside the water cess levied on hydropower generation companies, terming it unconstitutional and beyond the legislative competence of the state.

“The provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Water Cess on Hydropower Electricity Generation Act, 2023, are declared to be beyond the legislative competence of the state government in terms of Articles 246 and 265 of the Constitution of India and, thus, rendered ultra vires,” the high court had said.

It had declared ultra vires Section 10 and section 15 of the Himachal Pradesh Water Cess on Hydropower Electricity Generation Act, 2023 that were applicable to the existing projects. The high court also had quashed the Himachal Pradesh Water Cess on Hydropower Electricity Generation Rules, 2023.

The August 26, 2023 notification of the state government failed to prescribe the measure of tax and instead proceeded to prescribe the tariff rate without any indication or measure on which such tariff rate would be applied, the high court had noted.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents barge into power substation over frequent unscheduled cuts

2
Jalandhar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Barjinder Hamdard, IAS officer Bublani, 24 others in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial case

3
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

4
Patiala

'They neither have leader nor intent', PM Modi targets INDIA bloc at poll rally in Punjab's Patiala

5
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh skips PM Modi's rally on home turf; is unwell and resting at Delhi home

6
Patiala

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

7
Punjab

‘Star-studded’ election campaign dazzles voters in Punjab's Faridkot

8
Chandigarh

Proposed shorter route to Chandigarh International Airport not ‘viable’, says Punjab

9
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Barjinder Singh Hamdard, 25 others over ‘fund misuse’

10
Punjab

Election Commission appoints Nilabh Kishore as Ludhiana police commissioner, Rahul S as Jalandhar police commissioner

Don't Miss

View All
Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

Top News

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers gather at Shambhu, Khanauri borders; to begin march towards PM Modi's rally venue in Patiala at 10 am

'They neither have leader nor intent', PM Modi targets INDIA bloc at poll rally in Punjab's Patiala

Targets Bhagwant Mann, says he is 'kagzi CM' who is always b...

MEA processing Karnataka government’s request to cancel Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport

MEA processing Karnataka government’s request to cancel Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport

Official sources say the MEA has begun the process to revoke...

Supreme Court stays Himachal Pradesh High Court order to refund water cess levied on hydropower companies in state

Supreme Court stays Himachal Pradesh High Court order to refund water cess levied on hydropower companies in state

The order comes as big relief to Himachal Government which i...

Police question grandfather of minor accused in Pune Porsche car crash case

Police question grandfather of minor accused in Pune Porsche car crash case

The boy's grandfather is summoned by the police in connectio...

Mercury soars to 48.8 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan, 5 die of suspected heat stroke

Mercury soars to 48.8 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan, 5 die of suspected heat stroke

The mercury soars to 48.8 degrees Celsius in Barmer, the hig...


Cities

View All

Pharma opioid racket: Three more nabbed from Haridwar

Pharma opioid racket: Three more nabbed from Haridwar

Civil Aviation Minister, AAI urged to improve facilities at Amritsar airport

Report all chartered flights arriving at airport to election officials, AAI told

BJP won’t be able to open their account in Punjab: Sachin Pilot

Employment, emigration major poll issues

As Punjab breaks peak power demand, midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents’ barge into substation over long unscheduled frequent cuts

Midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents barge into power substation over frequent unscheduled cuts

Rahul Gandhi climbs a tempo-trailer, leads discussion on employment and income with youngsters

Panchkula: System aligned against lower classes, says Rahul Gandhi

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari ramps up padyatra, shifts focus to colonies

Why no word on Metro for Chandigarh, asks Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Lady Shri Ram, Hansraj, Ramjas and other Delhi colleges receive bomb threat e-mails

Lady Shri Ram, Hansraj, Ramjas and other Delhi colleges receive bomb threat e-mails

Won't resign because it will set precedent, give BJP free hand to target opposition CMs: Arvind Kejriwal

Your fight is with me, why are you targeting my old, ailing parents: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Delhi Police defer questioning of Arvind Kejriwal’s parents in Maliwal ‘assault’ case, say sources

North Block bomb hoax: Delhi Police writes to Google, seeks IP address details

Homeless after demolition drive, Latifpura residents to boycott poll

Jalandhar: Homeless after demolition drive, Latifpura residents to boycott poll

Jalandhar: Want jobs for our sons, say women at Congress rallies

PM’s Modi Jalandhar rally: Farmers to hold ‘black flag march’

Ahead of PM’s visit, Jalandhar police announce traffic diversions

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma transferred to non-election duties

239 held with drugs, weapons, cash since poll code imposition

239 held with drugs, weapons, cash since poll code imposition

Wagah border will be opened for trade in year if BJP forms govt: Bittu

Preeti Sapru lauds Modi-led govt for its welfare schemes

Congress candidate from Ludhiana Amrinder Singh Raja Warring assures substantial reforms in agriculture sector

AAP candidate’s wife seeks votes in Sahnewal, blames Congress, SAD for neglecting Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder to skip PM Modi's rally in home turf Patiala as farmers begin their protest march to venue

Capt Amarinder Singh skips PM Modi's rally on home turf; is unwell and resting at Delhi home

Capt Amarinder Singh’s letter to Modi: 'Sad I am not there to receive you myself; assure you we will give you the seat'

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

'They neither have leader nor intent', PM Modi targets INDIA bloc at poll rally in Punjab's Patiala

Over 1 lakh people expected at Prime Minister’s rally in Patiala