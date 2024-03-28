Supriya Shrinate’s remarks reflect Congress mindset, says ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 27

The BJP held a protest here today against the ‘objectionable’ remarks on actor Kangana Ranaut, BJP nominee from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate.

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while addressing a massive gathering, said the Congress spokesperson had insulted the land of Gods and Goddesses and the daughter of Mandi. He added that Mandi derived its name from being the penance land of Mandav Rishi and derogatory remarks against Mandi and its daughter would not be tolerated.

Mandi’s name being denigrated The Congress is denigrating Mandi’s name when it is the question of it’s honour. Mandi is with its daughter and people should ensure Kangana’s victory. Kangana has earned name and fame in films in the past two decades. She fought bravely when her house was demolished in Mumbai. Jai Ram Thakur, former CM

He said that Supriya stated that many persons had access to her social media handle and the remark was posted by somebody who had access to her accounts, so why was an FIR not registered. He added that the statement of the Congress leader that she regretted and had deleted the post as soon as she came to know about it was not enough. The Congress would have to bear the consequences of insulting women and Mandi.

Thakur said while Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was talking about Mahila Samman Nidhi, Congress leaders were insulting women. He said the mindset of Congress was evident from the use of derogatory language by the Congress leader.

He said, “Congress leaders are saying that she will be available only in Mumbai but I have firm belief that she will perform with passion to raise the voice of people in the Lok Sabha to resolve the problems of Mandi.”

Asked about leaders rebelling against the BJP, Thakur said that it was natural for some people to be angry during elections. “Talks are being held with such people and everyone will be convinced,” he added.

Govind Singh Thakur, in-charge of Mandi parliamentary constituency, said Supriya had insulted Mandi, which is also known as ‘Chhoti Kashi’, and the daughter of Mandi. He added that Kangana had made films like “Rani Jhansi” and “Emergency” supporting the BJP’s ideology and Congress leaders had become panicky after the party fielded her from Mandi.

