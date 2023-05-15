Surender Chauhan is new Shimla mayor

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 15

Surender Chauhan, Ward no 28 councillor, was on Monday elected unopposed as mayor of Shimla.

Uma Kaushal, Ward no 10 councillor, was elected unopposed as deputy mayor.

Earlier, a Congress councillor proposed the names of the two for the posts.

Surender Chauhan, the three-time councillor comes from Chotta Shimla, from where CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had been a councillor twice. Considering that he has won for the third time and is close to the CM, he was the frontrunner for the post.

Uma Kaushal is a three-time councillor from Tutikandi.