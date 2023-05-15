Surender Chauhan is new Shimla mayor

Shimla, May 15
Surender Chauhan, Ward no 28 councillor, was on Monday elected unopposed as mayor of Shimla.
Uma Kaushal, Ward no 10 councillor, was elected unopposed as deputy mayor.
Earlier, a Congress councillor proposed the names of the two for the posts.
Surender Chauhan, the three-time councillor comes from Chotta Shimla, from where CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had been a councillor twice. Considering that he has won for the third time and is close to the CM, he was the frontrunner for the post.
Uma Kaushal is a three-time councillor from Tutikandi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Who will be Karnataka CM; all eyes on Congress top brass
With Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar both staking claim to the t...
Delhi govt issues showcause notice to services secretary
The Delhi govt had earlier ordered his transfer; however, th...
Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot
A 33-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead outside the mana...
Rewarding electorate after bypoll win, CM Bhagwant Mann convenes next cabinet meeting at Jalandhar on May 17
The CM's declaration comes as a reward for citizens days aft...
Punjab govt sanctions Rs 18 lakh each for families of deceased in Giaspura gas leak incident
The NGT had ordered that Rs 20 lakh compensation be given to...