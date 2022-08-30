Himachal BJP chief Suresh Kashyap meets warring factions

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 29

State BJP president Suresh Kashyap today held parleys with party leaders at Nalagarh and Baddi. He categorically told all ticket aspirants, including former party MLA KL Thakur, Congress MLA Lakhwinder Rana, who had joined the BJP recently, at Nalagarh and Paramjeet Pammi at Doon to work in unison and strengthen the party. He held meetings with them with an aim to unite the warring factions in Nalagarh after Rana joined the BJP

He told the leaders to sink all differences, as the prime objective of the party was to increase its reach among people by propagating the policies of the state and Central governments.

Kashyap is visiting all constituencies where Congress leaders have joined the party. He said that the BJP was getting an excellent response from people for the performances of the Central and state governments.

He said that the Himachal government under the leadership of Jai Ram Thakur had decided to provide 125 units of free power, benefiting over 14 lakh domestic consumers who would be getting zero amount bills.

Kashyap said that the state was generating surplus electricity. Himachal has about 24,567 MW power potential and out of which only 11,138 MW had been harnessed, he added.

Work in unison, party leaders told

