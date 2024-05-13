Suresh Kashyap seeks votes in Arki

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 12

BJP MP and candidate for Shimla Lok Sabha elections Suresh Kashyap campaigned in many areas of Arki Assembly constituency and sought people’s support today.

He said that Congress is an egoistic party and the poor do not matter to it. “While in power, these people pity the poor and after assuming power they forget their promises. Congress is a party with anti-poor and royal family mentality,” he alleged.

He said the leaders of the Congress are only hungry for power but they do not believe in public service. “The MLA of the Assembly constituency here is sitting on an unconstitutional post but gives statements as if he is above the Constitution. The people of Arki want to ask the government what development work has been done by the present Congress government which has benefitted the local people.”

