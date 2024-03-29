Surge in kidney patients, Una to upgrade dialysis facilities

Our Correspondent

Una, March 28

Keeping in view the increasing number of kidney care patients, the Una district Health Department has formulated a plan to boost dialysis services, both at the district hospital as well as in the private sector.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sanjeev Verma said the Hans Foundation, nation-wide leading dialysis service providers, had been allocated space at the Una district hospital for setting up 10 dialysis units, where free services would be provided to all patients, including Himcare and Ayushman card holders.

Besides, the CMO said two private hospitals, namely Nanda Hospital in Una and Grace Mega Care in Rakkar Colony had been empanelled for Himcare and Ayushman Card holders to provide free dialysis facilities. He said in all, 40 patients had already been provided free services at two private hospitals during the run-up exercise.

Dr Verma said 10 dialysis units would be installed at the Una district hospital by Hans Foundation and the machinery had already arrived at the hospital, adding that the machines would be activated within a month’s time.

The CMO said five dialysis units were already functional at Nanda Hospital, while four are providing services at the Grace Mega Care Hospital, adding that one more unit would soon be added at the Nanda Hospital.

Dr Verma said the Hans Foundation was a charitable organisation and while the cost of expenditure incurred on dialysis for Himcare and Ayushman beneficiaries would be reimbursed, the Foundation has promised to provide free services to all other patients, for which they only need to provide their Aadhar card numbers.

