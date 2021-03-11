Surveillance to detect Covid in sewage samples

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 18

The Central Research Institute (CRI), Kasauli, will soon start a Covid environment surveillance in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to detect the presence of the virus in sewage samples. The institute is also working in collaboration with the ICMR-NIV, Pune, for the development of therapeutic antisera against Covid, said CRI Director Dimple Kasana while presiding over the 118th foundation day celebrations.

Prof (Dr) Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, highlighted virtually the importance of the CRI, Kasauli, as a vaccine and antisera manufacturing institute and its contributions towards the universal immunisation programme.