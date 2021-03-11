Surveillance to detect Covid in sewage samples

Solan, May 18
The Central Research Institute (CRI), Kasauli, will soon start a Covid environment surveillance in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to detect the presence of the virus in sewage samples. The institute is also working in collaboration with the ICMR-NIV, Pune, for the development of therapeutic antisera against Covid, said CRI Director Dimple Kasana while presiding over the 118th foundation day celebrations.
Prof (Dr) Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, highlighted virtually the importance of the CRI, Kasauli, as a vaccine and antisera manufacturing institute and its contributions towards the universal immunisation programme.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Flood condition worsens in Assam, landlsides in Arunachal; 9 dead
1,413 villages are under water and Nagaon is the worst hit d...
US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
Monkeypox typically begins with a flu-like illness and swell...
Biden to travel to Japan for Quad Summit, have bilateral meetings with Modi
Formed with Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, ...
S&P Global Ratings lowers India's growth forecast to 7.3 per cent, RBI mulls rate hike
World Bank and IMF still have higher growth projections of 8...
Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today
Maximum temperature likely to rise by 2-3°C in Northwest Ind...