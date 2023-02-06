Survey for bypass road to Manali Gaon begins

Our Correspondent

Kullu, February 5

The survey for the bypass road to be constructed from Manali city to Manali Gaon has started. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had announced this bypass on the inauguration of the Manali Winter Carnival on January 2 on the demand of local MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur.

With the construction of this road, it will be easier to reach Manu Temple and Mata Hadimba Temple. A bridge will be constructed near the Club House, which will benefit more than 10,000 people of Manali Gaon, Goshal, Shanag and Buruwa.

During the visit of PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh here, a delegation of the Manali gram panchayat met him and requested to start the construction work of the road soon. The minister had also assured the villagers about getting the survey done soon.

Officials of the Manali administration, Municipal Council, Forest Department, PWD and Revenue Department conducted a joint survey regarding the road construction yesterday.

MC president Chaman Kapoor said with the construction of the road, the problem of traffic jam in Manali would be resolved. He said the city council would cooperate in the development works. SDM Surender Thakur said the survey had been started regarding road construction and discussions were held with officials of various departments. “The survey will be completed soon and the construction of the road will be expedited,” the SDM added.