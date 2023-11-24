Survey for realignment of Kiratpur-Manali NH begins

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, November 23

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has started a survey for the realignment of the Kiratpur-Manali highway in Mandi and Kullu districts. It has awarded two tenders to consultant agencies for the work at the Kiratpur-Pandoh and Pandoh-Manali sections of the highway.

The survey is aimed at checking the possibility of the construction of tunnels and bridges at vulnerable points that are prone to landslides.

According to the NHAI, the survey is aimed at checking the possibility of the construction of tunnels and bridges at vulnerable points that are prone to landslides. The highway witnessed major damage at different locations between Mandi and Kullu due to landslides during the monsoon season this year.

The flooded Beas caused considerable damage to this stretch of the highway between Mandi and Manali. Besides, the road remained blocked for a long time due to major landslides between Mandi and Pandoh, prompting the NHAI to find a long-term solution to the problem.

“The NHAI is conducting a survey to explore the possibility of re-alignment of this highway at vulnerable points that are prone to landslides,” said Varun Chari, NHAI Director, Kiratpur-Manali four-lane project.

He added, “The NHAI has formed a committee comprising experts from the IIT-Mandi, IIT-Roorkee and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). This panel will take final decision about the execution of the project, based on the outcome of the survey.”

The NHAI had set a target of completing the project by March 2024 but it was delayed as the road was damaged at several places. This highway is the lifeline for the tourism industry in Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Leh and Ladakh. Thus, tourism stakeholders of the region are desperately waiting for the completion of the project.

The NHAI is also executing a road widening project that will shorten distance between Manali and Kiratpur, which lies on the border of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, from 232 km to 195 km. It will also reduce travel time between Kiratpur and Manali by about three hours.

