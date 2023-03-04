Survey people left out of housing schemes: Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, March 3

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has instructed the rural development and revenue departments to conduct a block-level survey of eligible people left out of various housing schemes so that housing facilities could be made available to them too.

The Speaker today presided over a meeting of panchayat representatives and reviewed development works undertaken by the Rural Development Department at Chowari in Chamba district. He said that eligible people left out of the housing schemes should get the benefits of the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana and the Swaran Jayanti Ashraya Yojana.

Emphasising the need to make more effective the works done under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G) programme, Pathania asked the officials to set up a waste-disposal plant in the Sihunta area.