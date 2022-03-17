Survey under way to ease traffic in Paonta

Solan, March 16
To ease traffic congestion in Paonta Sahib, the district administration has started surveys for a new road that will lead to mining areas near the city. Tractor-trailers carrying quarry material from these areas are often cause traffic snarls in the city and on the highway connecting Uttarakhand to Punjab and Haryana.
SDM, Paonta Sahib, Vivek Mahajan said that the administration was exploring the possibility of a separate bypass for tractor-trailers coming from these areas. “An official team has recently inspected places near the mining areas to see how a separate road can be constructed for tractor-trailers,” he added. —
Tribune Shorts
