Sushant for poll alliance with AAP

Una, March 16
Rajan Sushant, president of the Himachal Regional Alliance Party, said here today that the party wanted an alliance with AAP for the state Assembly elections due later this year. He added that the third front would provide a suitable option to the people of the state.
He alleged that both BJP and Congress had been in power in the state alternatively for the past seven decades and were therefore responsible for the financial mess.
He said that the Himachal Regional Alliance and AAP had a common motive, which is to defeat the opportunistic parties. The party would give preference to youths and women as candidates.—
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Increase airpower, have more long-range weapons: Parliamentary panel
Induction of light combat aircraft & fighter aircraft to off...
'Will stall flight of youth abroad': Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM
Will work together for Punjab’s growth and welfare of its pe...
AgustaWestland scam: Ex-Def Secy, four IAF men named in chargesheet
Rs 3,600-cr scam pertains to alleged bribery for purchase of...
Michael Schumacher, Maria Sharapova in Gurugram FIR
A luxury housing project which failed to take off, was publi...