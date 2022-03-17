Sushant for poll alliance with AAP

Our Correspondent

Una, March 16

Rajan Sushant, president of the Himachal Regional Alliance Party, said here today that the party wanted an alliance with AAP for the state Assembly elections due later this year. He added that the third front would provide a suitable option to the people of the state.

He alleged that both BJP and Congress had been in power in the state alternatively for the past seven decades and were therefore responsible for the financial mess.

He said that the Himachal Regional Alliance and AAP had a common motive, which is to defeat the opportunistic parties. The party would give preference to youths and women as candidates.—