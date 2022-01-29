Former Kangra MP Rajan Sushant protests at Dharamsala for old pension scheme

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 28

Former Kangra MP Rajan Sushant held a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharamsala today demanding the implementation of the old pension scheme for state government employees. He is protesting at Fatehpur in Kangra district for the past one year over the issue.

Sushant, while addressing mediapersons here, said that he had surrendered his pension as a former MLA, and Cabinet minister in Himachal and as a former MP in support of the demand for the old pension scheme. Around 90,000 employees of the Himachal Government are covered under the new pension scheme. The employees had been demanding the implementation of the old pension scheme as under the new one they would not get enough to fulfil their needs, he added.

He would continue with his protest till the old scheme was not implemented. “I will now hold dharnas in every district. I am also contemplating to form a third front ahead of the next Assembly elections only for the old pension scheme issue. We will urge people not to vote for the Congress and BJP MLAs till they give up their pension in support of the old scheme,” Sushant said. —