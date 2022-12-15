Suspended after collapse of Chakki bridge pillars, trains yet to be restored in Kangra

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, December 14

The Railway authorities have failed to restore train services in the Kangra valley. It has led to resentment among residents of the district.

Known as the lifeline of the valley residents, train service on the railway line was suspended this monsoon after the collapse of two pillars of the Chakki bridge near Pathankot. Prior to July 2022, seven trains plying on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar track were covering 33 railway stations. The trains passed through Nurpur, Jawali, Jwalamukhi road, Kangra, Nagrota Bagwan, Chamunda, Palampur, Baijnath and Jogindernagar, which are also among the popular tourist attraction centres in Kangra and Mandi districts.

Despite repeated requests from different bodies, including political parties and social organisations, the Railway Department has not restored the train services.

Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor said he had also written to the railway authorities for the repair of damaged pillars of the Chakki bridge and restoration of train services.

The condition of the rail track between Pathankot and Jogindernagar has gone from bad to worse in the absence of repair and maintenance in the past six months.

The Kangra valley railway line plays a significant role in the economy of the region. Hundreds of passengers used to travel on this route every day. The British had laid down the narrow gauge railway line in 1932, linking all important and religious towns of Kangra and parts of Mandi district.

