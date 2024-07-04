‘Suspicious’ men in police alert turn out to be BSF jawans

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, July 3

The police today said the three persons, who were spotted in uniform near the Himachal-Punjab border in the Nurpur police district yesterday, had been identified as personnel from the 127th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF).

The police had issued an alert after some persons in BSF uniform with “suspicious” antecedents were reportedly spotted in the Nangal area on Punjab borders near Damtal.

The three were on a casual leave and had hired a private vehicle.

After a video clip of the trio drinking sugarcane juice by the roadside went viral on social media, an alert was sounded in the Army and police circles of the Pathankot and Nurpur police districts. The Nurpur district police had put the inter-state border in the district on a high alert on Tuesday.

Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan told The Tribune that the military authorities had verified the credentials of these individuals. He said as per information circulated by the military authorities the jawans were identified as Darmiki James, who was on casual leave from June 29 to July 20, Aminul Islam, who was on casual leave from June 29 to July 20; and Achal Sharma, also on leave from June 29 to July 29.

He said the jawans had hired a private vehicle and had stopped at Nagal Bhoor on National Highway-44.

The residents living in the inter-state border areas heaved a sigh of relief after the three were identified BSF personnel.

