SUV runs over pedestrians near Kullu, two killed

Our Correspondent

Kullu, January 1

Two pedestrians were killed and one was injured after being run over by an SUV at Bashing on the Kullu-Manali national highway, four km from here, late last night. The incident happened around 1.30 am as two persons working at a Devdham restaurant and a JCB operator were going towards Bashing from Devdham. When the trio reached near a Hyundai showroom, a speeding Fortuner hit the trio.

Kullu ASP Ashish Sharma said the victims were taken to the regional hospital by the driver himself where doctors declared two of them brought dead.

The deceased had been identified as Mahesh and Ramesh, both residents of Nepal. Injured Om Prakash (26) of Bandal village in Balichowki Tehsil of Mandi district said the accident happened due to over-speeding.

The ASP said the vehicle had been impounded and a case under Sections 279 and 304A IPC has been registered. The driver of the vehicle had been detained after his medical examination. The blood samples of the accused have been preserved and sent to the FSL, the ASP added.