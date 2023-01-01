SUV skids off icy road near Manali, two killed

Our Correspondent

Kullu, December 31

Two persons were killed and another injured after an SUV they were travelling in skidded on the icy Manali-Palchan road and fell into a gorge near Nehru Kund in the district today.

DSP Hemraj Verma said an eyewitness stated that the vehicle having three occupants came at a high speed from the Manali side and was headed to Solang. “The driver lost control over the vehicle, which hit the parapet and fell into a 200-m deep gorge. Two persons died on the spot while the injured has been rescued by locals,” the DSP added.

Verma further said the deceased had been identified as Ishwar, alias Raju, of Gadehad village in Babeli panchayat and Yashpal of Dhara village in Fozal panchayat. The injured, Shyam Singh, is undergoing treatment at a Manali hospital.

A case under Sections 279, 337 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further proceedings are underway.

Verma further said the bodies of both the victims had been handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem examination.