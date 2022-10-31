SVEEP campaign intensifies in Lahaul-Spiti

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 30

The district administration of Lahaul and Spiti has intensified its Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign to ensure maximum voting in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Recently, various activities were conducted in the panchayats of the Lahaul valley with the aim of spreading awareness among voters.

Ram Singh, Nodal Officer of the SVEEP programme, said the team of Nehru Yuva Kendra, Keylong, made voters aware of the importance of voting at Lote village.

DC Sumit Khimta appealed to the voters to exercise their franchise on November 12.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the lowest voter turnout was recorded in the Lote village. The Election Commission is paying more attention to villages and polling stations, where the voting percentage was less in the previous polls.