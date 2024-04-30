SVEEP intensifies efforts to augment voter turnout

Mandi, April 29
The Mandi district administration has intensified Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities in the district to ensure maximum voting in the LS poll on June 1.
Padhar SDM Surjeet Singh said to ensure 100 per cent participation of voters in the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Darang Assembly constituency, SVEEP programme was held in Padvahan gram panchayat. Under the programme, an awareness camp was organised under the chairmanship of Nodal Officer Dr Kalyan Chand Mandotra.
“The Mahila Mandal, self-help groups and locals attended the camp in large numbers. Dedicated selfie points were also set up and everyone was encouraged to cast their vote as a responsible citizen of a democratic country,” said the SDM said.
