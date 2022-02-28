Swami Dayanand Saraswati remembered

Students and teachers of DAV Public Senior Secondary School, Bharoli, celebrated the birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati. A ‘havan’ was performed on the occasion. Students were acquainted with the life and remarkable deeds of the great philosopher and social reformer. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana motivated the students to follow his ideology to achieve success.

Employment fair at ITI, Solan

A mega employment fair was held at the Government ITI, Solan, in which around 20 companies took part. As many as 1,500 candidates participated in the fair and about 600 students have already received job offers. Earlier, the fair was inaugurated by Ram Lal Markanda, Minister for Technical Education. He inspected the stalls put up by various companies and also spoke to the candidates.

Symposium on Nirala’s poetry

A lecture and symposium on Nirala’s poetry, in the context of the freedom movement — ‘Importance of Ram ki Shaktipuja’, was organised under the aegis of Sanjh Bati and Community Development Committee, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Department of Evening Studies, Shimla. Prof Meenakshi F Paul presided over the event. Programme coordinator Prof Arti Pandit Dhawan said many programmes related to academic quality and community development were being run by the department and university under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and this lecture was a part of the same series.