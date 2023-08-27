Swarojgar Yojana SOPs framed: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 26

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said the state government had formulated standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the implementation of the Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Yojana.

He said, “The government is all geared up to implement the ambitious Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Yojana from October 2 with an aim to provide employment opportunities and reduce vehicular pollution.” With SOPs in place, various government departments, local authorities, autonomous bodies, boards, corporations, government undertakings or other establishments would have an opportunity to engage e-taxis for an initial period of four years, which is further extendable by another two years.

Sukhu said that Himachal was poised to become a model state for electric vehicles. The government was actively encouraging the use of electric vehicles to reduce carbon emission. “In the first phase, six green corridors are being developed to strengthen the basic infrastructure for electric vehicles, which will substantially reduce the dependency on fossil fuel as well,” he added.

He said, “The government has set a target of making Himachal a green energy state by March 31, 2026. We have introduced many measures with the promotion of e-vehicles taking centre stage.” The Transport Department had already introduced e-vehicles and a phased transition plan was in place to replace the entire fleet of 1,500 diesel buses with e-buses, he added.

#Rajiv Gandhi #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu